May 12th, 2017

HARRISON — Virginia P. Taylor, 90, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 4, 2017 in hospice care at her daughter Nancy’s home in Otisfield, where she passed from complications of Alzheimer’s dementia.

She was born in Harrison on March 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Ivory L. Purington, and Avis Smart Purington.

She attended Bridgton Academy and then moved to and graduated from Howland High School in Howland in 1945. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston and attended and graduated from Bryant and Stratton Commercial School in 1947.

She married Paul W. Taylor on Feb. 12, 1949 and before his passing on July 5, 1993, they were married for 44 years.

Her first job was as a court stenographer for the U.S. Army at Fort Gordon, Ga. Later, she owned a yard goods store in Upton, Mass., worked with the Salvation Army, fostered several children, and worked as the secretary for the Nipmuc High School guidance department in Mendon, Mass.

In 1969, she and Paul moved the family to Harrison, where they purchased Purington Lumber and Hardware from her father, Ivory, and ran the business for five years. She then drove a school bus for Oxford Hills School District until her retirement in 1993. In her later years, she drove for Community Concepts.

Her faith in God kept her strong throughout her life, and she mastered whatever she put her mind to. She loved making dollhouses for children, gardening, sewing, making hooked and braided rugs, playing the piano and singing hymns. She also loved knitting, crocheting and cooking. Her door was always open to anyone, and loved having her family around.

She is survived by her son, Paul R.; three daughters, Patricia, Nancy and Gail; son, Stephen D.; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by both her parents; three brothers, Ivory Jr., David and James; and a grandson.

Burial will be in Harrison Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.

Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net