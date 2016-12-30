Chief Stillman introduces new Bridgton police officer to selectmen
12/30/16 •
By Wayne E. Rivet Staff Writer At first, Sophia Swiatek didn’t apply for the Bridgton Police Department police officer position. She had been working at BPD as an intern as part of her Southern Maine Community College criminal justice course requirement. “She did not originally apply due to her age,” Bridgton Police Chief Richard Stillman […]
SAD 61 test scores leads to a ‘call for action’
12/30/16 •
By Wayne E. Rivet Staff Writer A new test, but similar results. SAD 61 continues to struggle on state assessment math tests with most students scoring “well below” or “below” state expectations. The results of the March 2016 testing were unveiled by Assistant Superintendent of Schools Pat Hayden at the Dec. 19 school board meeting. […]
Casco man conveys tax map issue 2 minutes at a time
12/30/16 •
By Dawn De Busk Staff Writer CASCO — A Casco resident, who has owned his waterfront parcel since 2010, has been trying to tell his story to the local selectmen two minutes at a time. He has made several Freedom of Information Access (FOIA) requests to the Town of Casco, including requests for tax maps […]
Naples town manager finalist for Cape Elizabeth job
12/30/16 •
NAPLES — The town manager of Naples is in the final round to possibly become the town manager of Cape Elizabeth. Ahead of Ephrem Paraschak is a public meet and greet at the Thomas Memorial Library on Tuesday. Also, he “will meet with the heads of town departments and the interim superintendent of schools on […]
12/30/16 •Donel B. Roberts Sr., 98
12/30/16 •Mark Dekubber, 55
12/30/16 •Player of the Week: Tyler Walker
12/15/16 •Hancock Lumber Player of the Week: Melody Millett
12/30/16 •Late turnovers halt Raiders’ rally against Hawks
12/30/16 •Lakers use fast start to thump Waynflete