September 14th, 2018

WEST BALDWIN — Tracy A. Ward-Batchelder, 57, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Tracy was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Portland to David and Joanne Ward. She attended local schools and graduated from Sacopee Valley High School.

Tracy’s work history included positions at Unum in Portland, manager at K-Mart in North Conway, N.H., Lakeview Rehabilitation Center in Ossipee, N.H., and Rite Aid Pharmacy in Cornish.

Tracy was a very talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She was intrigued by Asian culture, such as the healing art of Reiki, as well as feng shui. She also enjoyed nature, reading tarot cards, photography, and most importantly, time spent with her family and friends.

Tracy was predeceased by her father, David; brother, Michael; and husband, Paul.

She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Joanne Ward of West Baldwin; her oldest daughter, Nicole Coolidge and her two grandchildren (and soon to arrive baby); her youngest daughter, Shannon Batchelder; a sister, Susan Gagnon of Litchfield; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at The New Cemetery in West Baldwin.

Gifts may be given in Tracy’s memory to the Center for Grieving Children at www.cgcmaine.org/donate

Arrangements are in the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Tracy’s family at www.woodfuneralhome.org