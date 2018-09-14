Thomas R. MacLean, 67

September 14th, 2018

RAYMOND — Thomas Robertson MacLean, 67, passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Woody was born on May 6, 1951, in Portland, the son of Frank and Geneva MacLean. He grew up with his large family on a 27-acre farm in West Falmouth. He attended Falmouth schools graduating in 1969 and later graduated from USM with an associate’s degree in Business.

Proudly following in his father’s footsteps, Woody started driving for the Metro in 1977, where he continued to work for 38 years. Woody was extremely proud of the work he did as an executive board member of the Local 714 Union for the last 15 years, nine of which he served as vice president.

Woody was fiercely dedicated to his family, always making time to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He made sure to never miss a family gathering, genuinely interested in his siblings, nieces and nephews’ lives — and of course, the heaps of food that were always there! As a father, Woody always made “chore time” fun. Going to the junkyard for a car part or heading out to pick up some hay bales for the goats always turned into an adventure for his kids!

Woody was always there to help anyone out. Forever selfless in everything he did, whether it be selling his sailboat to buy a home for his new family or raising chickens and goats to teach his children valuable lessons, Woody helped us all find joy in the small things. Nothing ever slowed him down.

He loved riding his motorcycles with his friends and family, frequently taking trips around southern Maine. He was a diehard Giants fan (though the Pats were a close second), and never missed a Super Bowl weekend with his brothers and friends from the Newport area.

Woody is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Judy Legere MacLean of Raymond; his son, Samuel MacLean of Westbrook; his daughter, Lauren MacLean of Portland; his son, Noah MacLean of Casco; his two grandchildren; siblings John MacLean of Gray, Jerri MacLean of Scarborough, Paul MacLean of Plymouth, Gail MacLean of Gray, Kathryn Copp of Cumberland, Sterling MacLean of Falmouth, James MacLean of Gray and Bonita Quinn of Skowhegan; his stepmother, Lucy Ayotte and husband Danny of Windham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Geneva MacLean.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at the West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Woody’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, Woody would like donations to be made to the West Falmouth Baptist Church.