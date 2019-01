January 18th, 2019

SAD 61 continues its information sessions regarding the proposed Crooked River School project with the following:

• Project overview, Wednesday, Jan. 23, Stevens Brook Elementary School cafeteria, 7 p.m.

• Building tour, Thursday, Jan. 24, Crooked River School, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend an information session and the tour. A referendum vote will be held in March.