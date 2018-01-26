Player of the Week: Graham Payne

January 26th, 2018

The new look Ice Cats have been on a roll this year and goalie Graham Payne has been a major player in all of the success.

“Our season is split into a JV league that we play in Falmouth and other non-league games that we pick up along the way. Currently, we are undefeated in our league and Graham has played every minute of those games,” Ice Cats ice hockey coach Dave Lepage said. “The league is comprised of some strong competition in Maine high school hockey and to be able to go into those games knowing Graham will compete is a huge positive for the team.”

In four games, Graham has only given up five goals, leading his team to a 3-0-1 mark.

“His leadership, experience and confidence have led the Ice Cats to the #1 seed in the division and we will certainly be leaning on him as we get set for playoff competition,” Coach Lepage added.

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Graham is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Payne File

Name: Graham Payne

Year in School: Sophomore

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Amy and Michael Payne

Sports you play: Soccer, ice hockey

School honors: Laker Pride Award

Why did you choose to play ice hockey? I tried hockey when I was five years old and never stopped loving it.

What is the most difficult part of the game? As a goaltender, the most difficult part is when the other team scores on me. I have to recover and finish the game.

What do you enjoy the most? I love being on the ice and the excitement in the arena during the games.

What do you feel you need to work on? I would like to improve my shot recovery skills to prevent rebound goals being scored on me.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because when everyone works together, the unit is stronger as a whole and this leads to more success.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? They encourage me to work hard and do my best not just in hockey, but in school and at home.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I would like to be viewed as someone who made a difference.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember all the crazy things my team did.