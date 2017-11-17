Paula M. Albert, 75

November 17th, 2017

FRYEBURG — Paula Marie Albert, 75, of Fryeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born March 4, 1942, in Providence, R.I., to George A. and Mary (Conway) Schupp.

She moved to Fryeburg in 1976 and was the co-owner of Albert Farms and Maine Turf Company.

Paula was a member of the Fryeburg Historical Society, Fryeburg Library Club, National Audubon Society, Portland Camera Club and North Country Camera Club; and extremely proud to be the second woman in the nation to serve as a member of the board of directors of the Farm Credit System of the United States.

In 1992, Paula earned a bachelor’s degree in business management at the University of New Hampshire; in 2001, a master of Liberal Arts degree from Harvard University.

She was an award-winning photographer and accomplished watercolor painter, and recently learned the craft of creating eclectic jewelry.

Paula loved to sail the Maine coast on her Tartan 40, the Paula-Monique. She was an avid birder, with an encyclopedic knowledge of bird species in Maine and near her winter home in Ft. Myers, Fla. For over a decade, she shared that knowledge at the “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Fla., and helped to rescue, rehabilitate and release countless birds with the Crow Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

In Maine, she volunteered with the Maine Fish and Wildlife Heron Project, recording the health of great blue heron nest colonies.

Paula is survived by her husband of 47 years, Douglas; children Robert of Scarborough, Thomas of Conway, N.H., Douglas Jr. of Mt. Hood, Oregon and Monique of Austin, Texas; as well as her six grandchildren.

As per Paula’s wishes, the family will hold a private gathering at the farm to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.