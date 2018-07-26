Mary J. Cressy, 106

July 26th, 2018

BRIDGTON — Mary J. “Jo” Cressy, 106, of Fryeburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Bridgton Health Care.

She was born in Boston, Mass., on March 19, 1912, the second daughter of Edward and Bertha Thompson Sibley.

Jo graduated from Kenmore High School in 1929 and Boston University in 1934, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. She married Clayton Cressy on June 22, 1935, and the couple welcomed their son Warren on May 28, 1936.

Jo had many jobs, although enjoyed working as Women and Girls Director at the Beverly, Mass., YMCA, and later as a teacher for children with learning disabilities at Fryeburg Academy. Jo also worked as a registrar at Fryeburg Academy.

Jo later married Earle Cressy on June 23, 1983. She was able to see many parts of the United States in her lifetime, living in different parts of New York, Mass., Florida, and Oceanside, Calif., although she always came back “home” to Fryeburg, Maine, where most of her family resided.

Jo enjoyed running the family’s store, Cressy’s 5 and Dime. She and her friend Georgianne Steadman taught swim lessons to many children in the Fryeburg area. She prided herself on working out at the Fryeburg Curves well into her 90’s. She was a Life Member of the Pythagorean Chapter #169 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Fryeburg. She held the Boston Post Cane for Fryeburg for the last year of her life. Jo always loved spending time with her family and her time was often spent at the Fryeburg Public Library.

She is survived by daughter-in-law Jean Cressy; niece Isabelle Toliver; grandson Michael Cressy and wife Ella; granddaughters, Andrea Bryan, and Joan McBurnie and husband Brian. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jessica Warren and significant other Wesley Smith, Jasmine Bryan and significant other Kevin Cooper, Aaron Cressy and wife Payton, Zachary Bryan, Carrie Cressy and Jackson McBurnie. Great-great-grandchildren Brigham and Stella Smith, Penelope Cooper, and Kyler and Nora Cressy.

She was predeceased by husbands Clayton and Earle Cressy;, son Warren Cressy; sister Franny Svendsen; and niece Diane Reed.

Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg on Saturday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Fryeburg Public Library, 515 Main St., Fryeburg, ME 04037. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg.