Marguerite H. Libby, 81

September 14th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Marguerite H. White Libby, 81, of Fryeburg and Dixfield passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Rumford Community Home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

She was born March 2, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of William J. and Harriet V. (Regan) Barras. She was educated in the Catholic school system of Philadelphia, graduating from John W. Hallahan Catholic High School for Girls.

In 1958, she met and married Richard “Dick” White of Wakefield, Mass. They moved to Windham in 1962, where they raised two children, Richard Jr. (always Ricky to her) and Leanne.

In 1989, she married Richard “Rick” Libby. They made their life together in Norway and Fryeburg.

Marge had several jobs over the years, most notably working for many years at Mark’s Printing House and Tower Publishing in Portland and in the pharmacy at Walmart in Oxford. She loved her work families and was full of stories about her coworkers and the happy hours they spent together.

Marge enjoyed reading, traveling and visiting with friends and family. She especially loved taking girls’ trips with her sister and cousins. She was known for her wicked sense of humor and her love of a good story.

Nanny was much loved and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her children, Richard Jr. of Rangeley and daughter Leanne Gagne of Dixfield; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother, William Barras of Doylestown, Pa.; her sister, Joan Miller of Brandon, Fla.; nine nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Dick; second husband, Rick; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 12 noon at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Burial was at 2 p.m. at Bemis Cemetery in Fryeburg.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com