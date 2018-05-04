Lions Club Student of the Month: Kiessa Treadwell

May 4th, 2018

Kiessa Treadwell of Casco has been selected as area Lions Clubs’ Student of the Month for May.

Parents: Dawn and Thomas Pickles

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: Member of National Honor Society, ASTRA club, Varsity Club and Art Club. She is involved in prom committee. Kiessa loves creating lists and overcoming goals. Her hobbies include hiking, running, volunteering and painting.

What do you like most about school, why? What I like most about school is the concept that “you don’t know what you haven’t learned, until you learn it.”

What is your biggest challenge in school? The biggest challenge was trying to catch up with work when I was behind because the work load really adds up quickly.

What is your favorite subject, and why? My favorite subject has to be either my psychology class or my art classes because I find art to be relaxing and there was never a topic I didn’t find interesting in my psychology class.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be (and why)? If I could change one thing about school, it would be the student mindset. I hear students complain all the time about school. I find that to be very unfortunate because high school could be a great and positive experience if they saw it as an opportunity instead of a burden.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess? In my opinion, a good teacher is understanding, relatable and truly wants the best for their student’s education.

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days? My goals were to be an active member in my community, graduate with a 4.0 grade point average, and to overcome the fear of failure by trying new things. I wanted to do more than just survive high school.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction? I plan to get my master’s (degree) in psychology to become a marriage and family therapist. I am headed in this direction because my friends, family and even sometimes strangers find me very insightful and approachable, and often ask me for advice.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future? I feel as though for anyone to be successful in the future it will take support, perseverance and positivity.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future? The most important lesson I have learned from my time at Lake Region High School that will help me in the future is that you can reach any goal you set but procrastination and laziness will not help you get there.