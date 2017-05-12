Lions Club Student of the Month: Douglas Mayo

May 12th, 2017

Douglas Mayo of Bridgton has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for May.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Parents: John and Amy Mayo

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: Soccer, basketball, outdoor track and field, National Honor Society, Class of 2017 treasurer

What do you like most about school, why? I like all the opportunities that I have been given to be involved with my class, my school community and athletics.

What is your biggest challenge in school? Having to give speeches in class.

What is your favorite subject, and why? Intro to Design and Engineering because it is hands-on and fun to collaborate with my classmates while solving problems.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be (and why)? I would like to see more recognition for high achieving students because I think it is important to emphasize the positive things that people are doing.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess? Someone who has enthusiasm for the subject and has high standards, but can still relate well with students.

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days? To stay in the top percentage of my class, while being a three-sport athlete.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction? I plan to go to the University of Maine to major in Mechanical Engineering. I want to go into this field because engineers solve problems and make a difference in the world.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future? I need to keep pushing myself to be the best student and person I can be and to continue to work hard.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future? I have learned that not everything in school or life is going to be easy, but it is important to keep trying and not to give up.