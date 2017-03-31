March 31st, 2017

RAYMOND — Leona (Plunkett) D’Arcangelo, 95, of Raymond, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Raymond.

She was born in Bridgton on Dec. 11, 1921, the daughter of Leo and Mildred (Hilton) Plunkett. She attended Bridgton schools and upon graduation she attended Gray’s Business School, where she met Emilio “Mel” D’Arcangelo, her husband of 66 years.

When her children reached school age Leona attended Gorham State Teacher’s college, where she earned her Master’s degree. After graduation, she taught in the Gorham School System until her retirement in 1986. In retirement, she and Mel enjoyed traveling, with trips to England, Italy, and a Caribbean cruise. She also enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf, and helping her husband in the garden.

She was predeceased by her husband Mel; her sister Louise “Pete” Ackerman; and her brother James Plunkett.

She is survived by her son, Michael D’Arcangelo and his wife Gigi, of Raymond; her daughter, Carol Hooper, of Standish; and her sister Carol “Bill” Lay, of Brewster, Mass.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd. Windham. Interment will take place in the spring at Forest Hills Cemetery in Bridgton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leona’s memory to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, PO Box 7830, Portland, ME 04112 or http://www.bgcmaine.org/donate.

