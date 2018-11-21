November 21st, 2018

NAPLES — Katsuaki (Kei) Suzuki, 67, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Kei was born in Hokkaido, Japan and attended Todai University in Tokyo. While working at the Imperial Hotel, he met his future wife, Judy, who was teaching English. They returned to the states together and married in Massachusetts in 1977. Kei worked for the Consulate General of Japan in Boston, Mass. before moving to New Jersey. He worked for Fujisankei Communications in New York City until his retirement in 2014. It was in New Jersey that Kei and Judy had their two amazing children Cory, 29, and Jamie, 27. Kei will be remembered as a selfless father, who did everything he could for his children. He taught them how to fish in the Manasquan Reservoir, how to build anything including a birdcage 10 sizes too big, how to love and care for animals but most importantly taught them how to be kind, giving and compassionate people.

After his retirement in 2014, Kei fulfilled one of his dreams by moving to Maine and opening Ramen Suzukiya with his son, Cory. His handcrafted organic noodles were his passion and he loved the opportunity to create a space for customers to enjoy his craft. Kei will be remembered as the kindest man, who never hesitated to reach out to those in need. He loved his family and fought a vicious cancer for over a year in order to have more time to spend with them. The world was certainly a better place with him here.

Kei was predeceased by his father, Hideo Suzuki; his mother, Jiu Suzuki; and his younger brother, Fumiaki Suzuki.

He is survived by his son, Cory Suzuki of Naples; his daughter, Jamie Suzuki of Waco, Texas; his longtime wife and best friend, Judy Jamieson Suzuki; his brother, Shigeto Suzuki of Yokohama, Japan; as well as many beloved relatives and friends including his ramen shop family.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website at www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Rte. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 for their support and comfort for Kei in his final weeks.