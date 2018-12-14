December 14th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Jean H. Bryant, 91, of Stow, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Bella Point in Fryeburg.

She was born in Stow, on Jan. 27, 1927. to Frank and Evelyn Hill. She grew up in North Fryeburg and graduated from Fryeburg Academy. Jean married Neil H. Bryant on January 5, 1947, and they made their home on the family farm in Stow.

She was a member of the Pocohontas and the Universalist Church of North Fryeburg. Jean enjoyed hiking the local mountains, traveling with her family, camping trips to the North Woods and going to the local dances with Neil. She threw birthday parties for her children and opened her home to family and the neighborhood children alike. Many will remember her for walks through the woods, picnics, and the cookies she baked. She always found time for gardening, sewing, knitting and appreciating the great outdoors. Jean was a farm wife. She also worked at Baxter's Corn Shop, and spent many years at Thurston Farms with her sister’s family, keeping their household running smoothly and tending the gardens.

Jean is survived by her children, daughter Cathy Trumbull of Fryeburg; son Ned Bryant and daughter Peggy Walker, both of Stow; eight grandchildren and their families that include sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Harold Thurston Jr. and Olin Lusky; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Neil; brother Frankie Hill; sisters Clara Thurston and Kay Lusky; sons-in-law, Allan Trumbull and Scott Walker; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Bryant.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Fryeburg Rescue, P.O. Box 177, Fryeburg, ME 04037.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org