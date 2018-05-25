May 25th, 2018

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Irene Chasse, 87, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Gosnell House after a brief battle with cancer.

She leaves two brothers, Charles Damone and Arthur Damone, both of Freeport; her four children, Jetta M. Chasse of Old Orchard Beach, Michael LeClair of Prescott, Ariz., Lorene Burns of Baldwin and Jane Littlefield of Dayton; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in Virginia, Ohio and Canada.

She will be missed here, but heaven will have another angel. No services will be held per her request.