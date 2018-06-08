Grace M. Dahl, 87

June 8th, 2018

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Grace Marie Bellia Dahl passed peacefully at the Casey Hospice House in Rockville, Md., with her daughter Kathleen Dahl Stevens by her side. She carried her radiant smile to the end.

Grace was born in Northwest Washington, DC, to Domenic and Josephine Bellia. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. She began working at Woodward and Lothrop, “Woodies” in the 1950s as a personal shopper for government officials. She was a member of the 40-year club at Woodward and Lothrop. She was requested by the Brazilian Embassy to coordinate a fashion show. She selected the ensembles with accessories. They were so impressed with her flair for fashion and what she had created they wanted to fly her to Brazil to see her work on display. She was a lifelong shopper, a real fashionista. “Fashion is my passion,” she’d say! And a good sale made the day!

In the spring of 1993 she was reunited with her husband, John Dahl. She had a memorable Mother’s and Father’s Day with her family just before his death in July. She volunteered at the polls on voting day. She loved watching the news channels and keeping up with current events. She was our own GPS as she knew all the roads around DC and Silver Spring. She was smart, witty and fun. And never forgot a thing!

She loved traveling, and enjoyed many visits to her daughter and son-in-law in Bridgton, Maine. Christmas in Maine was just the best with friends, neighbors, family and Christmas Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also enjoyed the Maine lobster feasts in the company of family and friends. Upon arrival, her first stop was always a lobster meal at DiMillo’s in Portland.

Her life at Leisure World in Silver Spring was full with friendships and socializing with various clubs: the Italian Club, the Red Hat Gals, along with other Leisure World events and trips. She’d never miss a crab feast. She also enjoyed the Senior Luncheons at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The highlight of 2017 was the pilgrimage Grace made with Saint Patrick’s Church to Fatima and Lourdes. It was a thrilling spiritual experience for her as she enjoyed the company and care of her traveling companions. She spent her last weeks between the hospital and the Friends House Rehabilitation Center. She had the support of her daughter and continued to gain new friends. She was a real beauty. Forever young with her joy and zest for life, she had a smile that captured your heart and would light up the room. She will be sorely missed by many, but mostly by her daughter and son-in-law!

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Domenic and Josephine Bellia; her brother Gaetano Bellia and her nephew Domenic Bellia. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law. Kathleen and Edward Stevens; the extended Stevens family cousins, Carmela Greenberg, Richard Pisciotta Sr. and James Pisciotta; several nieces, numerous Pisciotta cousins and Bellia cousins in Italy.

Visitation was held at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday evening, June 1. A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m., June 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, Md., followed by Interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A gathering was held afterwards at Leisure World Clubhouse 1, Chesapeake Room, for a repast. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions to be made to Friends House Retirement Community, 17340 Quaker La., Sandy Spring MD 20860, or www.friendshouse.com, a nonprofit organization.