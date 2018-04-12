April 12th, 2018

WATERFORD — Frances A. Jones, 90, lived in No. Waterford on the family farm for 72 years. She died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 9:15 a.m., with Wallace, Ruth-Ann and Lenny by her side.

She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Bridgton, the daughter of Fred and Ruth Alexander. She graduated from Bridgton High School and soon after married Richard Jones. She was busy after that raising six children, Wallace, Anita, Richarda, Lewis, Ruth-Ann and one adopted son Tony. She loved her garden and flowers. She spent lots of time canning vegetables for winter. She was especially proud of her onions, some as big as soft balls.

After her family grew up Richard and Frances spent all the time they could camping in Maine areas. They also loved dancing every Saturday night at different places. The farm still had lots of livestock so while they spent a weekend away Richard’s sister Isabelle would babysit the farm. They had a great life with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards every Tuesday afternoon with neighbor ladies.

Frances is survived by her children, Wallace of No. Waterford, Richarda Bisson and her husband Brian of Poland, Ohio, Lewis Jones of Milo, Ruth-Ann Lavoie and her husband Lenny of Poland, and Tony Jones and his wife Manuela of Germany; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way. She was predeceased by her husband Richard; daughter Anita Bradley; and siblings Evon Fenton, Enid Nedeau and Fred Alexander Jr.

Tributes may be sent to the Jones family at: 116 Jones Road, Waterford, ME 04088.

At the request of Richard and Frances no services will be held. They want their ashes mixed together and spread on the front field. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.