Ellen J. Carey, 71

April 12th, 2017

Ellen Jane Winder Carey, 71, of Bridgton, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at her home.

Ellen was born in Attleboro, Mass., the daughter of Thomas and Cornelia (Houghton) Winder.

Ellen was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Massachusetts College of Art with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Fine Arts, and received her master’s degree from Assumption College majoring in Rehabilitation Counseling.

In addition to being an artist, Ellen was an art teacher and taught at Boston, North Attleboro, Attleboro and Randolph public schools in Massachusetts. She also worked as an art therapist at Wrentham State School in Wrentham, Mass., and worked as an artist for Gene Rodenbury on the Star Trek series in the 1960s in California.

Ellen was involved in scouting programs for disabled youth, serving as assistant Scoutmaster for Troop #22 in Seekonk, Mass. for 19 years. She served as committee member for Narragansett Council Special Scouting Committee for 19 years, and was awarded its District Award of Merit. Ellen also designed the first patches that incorporated people with physical challenges and different ethnicities. She also served as Cub Master of Pack #22 in Seekonk, Mass.

Ellen loved horses and animals. She served for many years as the president of Massachusetts Arab Horse Association. She provided Equine Therapy for disabled youth, and served as a 4-H volunteer.

Ellen enjoyed traveling and meeting people. She had been a resident of Bridgton since 2009.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, having recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

A service will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Condolences can be expressed by visiting the funeral home website at www.chandlerfunerals.com