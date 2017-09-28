September 28th, 2017

WESTBROOK — Duane Decker, 74, of Westbrook, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Mercy Hospital.

Born in Sebago, Duane was the son of the late Lindley and Eleanor (Cushman) Decker. He graduated from Potter Academy in 1961. Following school, Duane was drafted by the United States Army, where he served in France during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Duane returned back home to Maine, where he worked as an operations manager for Maine Hardware and later Redlon and Johnson and F.W. Webb, all jobs he enjoyed for over 40 years.

Duane married Elane MacLean on Sept. 14, 1996. Together, they shared 21 years of marriage full of laughter and love. Duane was always known to be doing something. Whether it was puttering in his garage, restoring old furniture or even something as simple as changing a light in a closet, Duane always had a project. In addition, he enjoyed watching boxing, especially the fighters at the Portland Boxing Club. His family remembers how he was always interested in going to matches at the Expo, and closely followed local boxers. Above all else, Duane will forever be remembered for his love of togetherness. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends, especially at his famous lobster bakes and barbecues. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could always make people laugh.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elane Decker of Westbrook; children, Kathy Giobbi of Portland, Stephanie Skelton of Standish, Michael Leahy of Haverhill, Mass., Tom Leahy of Portland and Anthony Decker of Westbrook; nine grandchildren and his great-grandchildren; sisters, Leanne Reinhard of Naples and Linda Gadbois of Sebago; an aunt and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Duane’s celebration of life was held in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carin MacLean Foundation, www.CarinMacLeanFoundation.com or to the Portland Boxing Club, www.portlandboxingclub.org/donate/