February 3rd, 2017

WATERFORD — David M. Barboza, 57, of Waterford, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., after a rapid illness.

David was born to Muriel and Antone Barboza on Feb. 19, 1959, in New Bedford, Mass., one of five children. David was known for being extremely hardworking, generous, kind, and loyal. Family and friends always came first with him. David enjoyed boating, and shared his love of waterskiing with many, teaching them how to ski. David was a gifted auto mechanic, and eagerly shared his talents with friends and family, many times doing so for little or no personal gain.

David lived on Cape Cod for many years, moving to Waterford with his wife and endless love of 34 years, Cheryl, in 2001.

David was employed for 15 years at Frechette Tire in Conway, N.H. David leaves behind his wife Cheryl; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Angie Barboza and their daughter, Amelia; son Keith Barboza; brothers, Doug and wife Christine Barboza of New Bedford, Mass., Dean and wife Lynne Barboza, of Bridgton; and sisters, Kathie Davis of Fryeburg and Karen Hodson of Naples.

Services will be held Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 822 Church Street, in New Bedford, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on the family’s GoFundMe page, to help with the many expensed incurred during David’s sudden illness. Search Cheryl Barboza or David’s Medical Expenses on the GoFundMe site to donate.