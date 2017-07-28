David H. Parker, 85

July 28th, 2017

PORTLAND — David Havener Parker, 85, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough on Friday, July 21, 2017.

He was the son of the late George Parker and Lena Pearl Havener.

David was born on Oct. 24, 1931, in Dr. Latham’s private hospital in Portland. He grew up on both Peaks Island and in Portland. He graduated from Portland High School in 1949. David went into the Marines in October 1951, where he was a part of the First Battalion, Seventh Marines Charley Company, 1st Marine Division. He was wounded on July 7, 1952, during the Battle to take Yoke Ridge, or Hill #159, during the Korean War. For his service, he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star with Combat “V” for service in Korea, the Maine State Silver Star Honorable Service Medal, and the Korea Medal for service in defense of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

David married his wife, Viviana Anania, on Feb. 14, 1953, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gorham State Teacher’s College, a master’s degree from the University of Hartford, and a Sixth Year Degree in Administration from the University of Connecticut.

David and Viviana moved to Connecticut, where he worked for the Vernon Public Schools as both a teacher and an administrator. He retired in 1989 after working for the school system for 31 years.

The two moved back to Maine and lived on Peaks Island and in Portland. On Peaks, David enjoyed being a member of the American Legion and the Lion’s Club, where he was the MC for the annual variety show for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, painting, whistling, golfing, playing cards, working in the yard and on his rowboat tending his six recreational lobster traps. His grandchildren always enjoyed visiting Papa, eating all his lobsters and listening to the candle story. David and his wife enjoyed taking trips each year to Aruba, Mexico and casinos with the Italian Heritage group.

He is preceded in death by Pauline (Parker) and Bob Jeffrey, Charlie and Lois Parker, Gene and Joanne Parker, Edward and Fern Parker, and Allan Parker.

David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Viviana Anania Parker; his children, Cynthia Parker, Mary Anderson, David Parker, Candace Myers and Lorie Lanza; his sister, Patricia Ireland; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 33 beloved nieces, including Diane Parker of Bridgton, and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 26 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Interment with military honors were held at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, and a reception followed at the Italian Heritage.

