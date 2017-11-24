Conrad G. Primus III, 75

November 24th, 2017

SOUTH PARIS — Conrad "Sonny" George Primus III, 75, of Denmark, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Market Square Health Care Center after a long battle with a disease called MSA (multiple systems atrophy) which mimics Parkinson’s Plus Syndrome and shares some complications with ALS.

Sonny was the son of the late Conrad Primus II and Madelyn (Drown) Primus. The youngest of four children, he was born and raised in Pepperell, Mass. He later married Ruth (Lloyd) Primus Billings and they lived in Hollis, N.H. Sonny was an avid firefighter in Hollis for a time. He was also a mechanical engineer for Sanders Associates for many years. He moved to Nashua, N.H., with his first wife Ruth and they summered in Freedom, N.H., for many years before eventually moving to Ossipee, N.H., in 1985, where he resided until 1997 after he and Ruth divorced and married his second wife, Linda Dunn. After they married they moved into Linda's family home in Denmark, where he resided until his death.

Sonny loved the outdoors. Camping, fishing, snow skiing, hiking, water skiing, and his true passion, boating. Sonny, never content to let being youngest stop him, he asserted his strong will from day one. He loved the sunlight and just being outdoors. He was curious, well read, articulate, and an engaging companion. Many people respected him, both for his fearlessness and generous spirit.

He will be remembered by everyone he knew as a wonderful father to his daughter Kim, and a wonderful grandfather to all of his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He also had a zest for life and a love of clocks. He couldn't pass up an antique clock and he was most proud of his grandfather clock. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and shared his love of the outdoors, boating, fishing, and nature with them, as well. His passing will leave large holes in the lives of those close to him. He loved going to the Fryeburg Fair, as well as the Sandwich Fair. He was deeply rooted in music, he traveled and worked with several musicians and groups throughout the years, working closely with the band, Billy ThunderKloud and the Chieftones.

He worked for Video Playhouse for several years before becoming a co-owner, and then ultimately there was a subsequent sale of the business as the video market was declining. He amassed friends wherever he went, enjoying many lifelong friendships.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Primus, Frederick Primus, and Margaret "Peg" (Primus) Turcotte.; and a nephew Daniel Turcotte.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Dunn) Primus of Denmark; his daughter, Kim (Primus) Altomare of Center Ossipee, N.H.; three grandchildren, Michael Kimball and his fiancée Melissa Robinson of Manchester, N.H., Susan (Kimball) Hidden and her husband Michael Hidden of Madison, N.H., and Laura Kimball of Center Ossipee, N.H.; four great-grandchildren, Asher Kimball, Seeley Hidden, Alliya Libby, and Logan Libby; three soon-to-be step-great-grandchildren, Myles, Maisie and Wade Trefry; his former wife Ruth Billings; nieces and nephews, Linda Lebrun, Darlene Deckman, Michael Primus, and Kathy Antosh; other extended family, and his loving cat Felix.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 25, at the Gilman Cemetery, on Rocky Hill Road in Denmark. A celebration of life will follow at the Denmark Municipal Building, 62 E. Main St., in Denmark. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. Words of condolence and tribute may be shared at www.woodfuneralhome.org