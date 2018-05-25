Charles M. Rollins, 80

May 25th, 2018

NAPLES — Charles Malcolm “Mac” Rollins, 80, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, at Maine Medical Center, due to declining health, with his wife by his side.

He was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Naples, the son of Kenneth and Florence Louise (Harmon) Rollins.

Mac was a welder and took pride in his work. In later years he owned his own Dock Shop and then Mac's Rte. 35 Redemption. He loved his customers and always enjoyed talking to them, and had a smile for them.

He was a Korean War Veteran and he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Mac and Ada (Bell) Rollins, were married on Dec. 10, 1960. They had two children, Diane and Chuck.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Rollins and Jack Rollins; and his sisters, Barbara Martin and Eleanore Longley. He is survived by his wife Ada, of 58 years; daughter Diane Huntress and her husband Glen; son Charles M. Rollins II and girlfriend Kelly; grandsons Nathaniel Bacon and Jameson Bacon (his wife Carolynne); granddaughters, Paige Rollins (her fiancé Jason) and Olivia Rollins; great-grandson Mason Bacon; his sister Marjorie Haley; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

The family would like to thank Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home for their wonderful care in this most difficult time.