Carroll L. Morton, 39

November 19th, 2017

CASCO — Carroll Leon “Jake” Morton, 39, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, due to injuries from an automobile accident.

Jake was born in Bridgton on Aug. 18, 1978, to Carroll E. and Bonnie (Allen) Morton.

Jake attended local schools, and was a self-employed carpenter, working from Maine to Florida.

Jake loved to smile and laugh, and loved to make others smile and laugh as well. Jake was married to Tracy Love Scott.

Jake is survived by his parents; nieces, Heidi Jewett of Bangor and Hannah Anzaldua of Casco; paternal grandmother Irene Morton of Casco; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 17, at Hall Funeral Home in Casco, from 6 to 8 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a prayer and a time to share about Jake.

Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net