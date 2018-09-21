September 21st, 2018

PORTLAND — Carlton E. Magee, 70, known to most as “Pickle,” passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Maine Medical Center with his wife by his side.

A native of Fryeburg, “Pickle” was born on March 19, 1948, in North Conway, N.H. “Pickle” was in the United State Navy from 1966 to 1967, serving on the USS Forrest Sherman. “Pickle” ran Magee Plumbing and Heating for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, time with family and friends and often visited the casino with friends and family.

The son of Harry C. Magee Sr. and Mary Magee (Stanley), “Pickle” leaves his wife, Valerie J. Magee, married in 1992; two sons, Buddy Hutt of Lyons, N.Y. and Duane Hutt of Victor, N.Y.; a brother, Calvin Magee of Illinois, five nieces, seven nephews, two granddaughters and two grandsons.

Besides his parents, “Pickle” is predeceased by his brother, Stanley; his brother, Harry; sister, Nancy Chick; and a grandson.

If anyone would like to make a donation in Pickle’s name, please make them to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, Maine 04037.

At Pickle’s request, there will be no services. In Pickle’s words, “if you couldn’t come visit me when I was alive, then I’ll see you in heaven.”

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.woodfuneralhome.org