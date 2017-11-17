November 17th, 2017

LOVELL — Bryan P. Ward, 51, passed away at his home in Lovell on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, with his loving family by his side.

Bryan was born on Sept. 22, 1966, at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Brunswick, to Phil and Margie Ward. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1985, and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, which became his second family. He served as a Union Steward for several years. He had a passion for his co-workers and their rights. He loved to ride his Harley Fat Boy, and he loved to play golf and was a member at the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell.

He is survived by his Mom and Dad, Phil and Margie Ward of Lovell;his son, Justin Ward of Bridgton, and his brother and wife, G.P. and Debbie Ward of Melbourne, Fla.; one nephew, Philip Ward of Orlando, Fla.; one niece, Nicole Ward of Orlando, Fla.; and several cousins in Maine and Oklahoma.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel, 1225 West Fryeburg Road (at the intersection of Route 113 and Fish Street) in Fryeburg. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the VFW Hall in Lovell.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bryan's memory to: Jen's Friends, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.