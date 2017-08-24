August 24th, 2017

Brian J. Bailey, 33, of Bridgton, died Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1984, in Bridgton, a son of Lisa (Cross) Blodgett. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Lake Region High School.

Brian worked as a truck driver and, most recently, as a self-employed auto mechanic, operating Bailey’s Auto.

He enjoyed playing beer pong, darts, and poker. He loved going mudding and spending time on the water boating. Brian also played the guitar and was in the local band, Convexity.

He is survived by his daughter, Ellieah Bailey of Oxford; his mother, Lisa Blodgett and her husband Milo of Bridgton; maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Carolyn Cross Sr. of Bridgton; paternal step-grandmother, Dorothy Blodgett of Underhill, Vt.; an aunt, Shelly Stevens and her husband Shawn of Bridgton; an uncle, Gilbert Cross Jr. and his wife Jackie of Bridgton; several cousins including a cousin and close friend, Amanda Kosiavelon and her husband Adam of Waterford. He was predeceased by siblings, Adam and Kami-Sue.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Words of condolence and tribute may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com