Beverly A. (Holt) Shane, 78

SOUTH CASCO — Beverley Ann (Holt) Shane was born on Sept. 10, 1939, to Frank C. and Ethel A. (Lombard) Holt in Portland, and passed away at Maine Medical Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018. She was a 1957 graduate of South Portland High School.

Beverley married William C. Shane on Sept. 2, 1961, in South Portland and they settled in Casco, where they raised three girls, Deborah E. Plummer (Partner Rick Shepard); Lauri Shane Kinser (Everett), and Julie Lynn Johnson (Barry), all of the Lake Region area.

Beverley was predeceased by her parents and her first grandchild, Nicholas Bruce Plummer. She is survived by her husband Bill and their three daughters and their spouses; grandchildren: Daniel Plummer (Alicia), Matthew Plummer (Erin), Tyler Kinser, Jessica Johnson and Benjamin Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Rebekah, Elizabeth, Matthew and Shane Plummer.

Beverley was most recently a Payroll Specialist for P&K Sand & Gravel in Naples, retiring in Nov. 2017 after 20 years of doing a job she loved that allowed her to work every day with her grandsons Daniel and Matthew Plummer.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 22 at 11 a.m., at the Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco with a reception immediately following the service. Burial was private at Murch Cemetery, South Casco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverley’s memory to the Casco Fire and Rescue Dept., 637 Meadow Road, Casco, ME 04015.

