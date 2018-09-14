Ann L. Bolling, 77

September 14th, 2018

LOVELL — Ann Lorraine (Nicely) Bolling, 77, of Lovell and formerly of South Portland passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

She was the wife of the late David B. Bolling, who passed away in 1970.

She was born in Portland on July 26, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles and Adele (Cote) Nicely. She grew up in South Portland, attending local area schools and graduated from Cathedral High School. She then went on to obtain her nursing degree from St. Joseph’s College.

Ann worked as a nurse for many years and for many different locations in the Portland area. She was very proud of her work at The Ecology School at Ferry Beach in Saco, where she not only held the nurse’s position, but the position of head cook, as well.

She greatly enjoyed her flower gardens and spending time knitting and refinishing furniture. Ann could find a friend at any turn, striking up conversations with just about anyone.

She is survived by her five children, Laureen “Lolly” Adams of Lovell, David Bolling of Nobleboro, Michael Bolling of Casco, Peter Bolling of Cape Elizabeth and John Bolling of Lovell; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; as well as her two brothers, John and Lee Nicely; her sister, Alyce DeDoes; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 879 Sawyer Street, South Portland. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Elder Abuse Institute of Maine, 14 Maine St. #412, Brunswick, ME 04011.