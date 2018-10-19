October 19th, 2018

SWEDEN — Timothy W. Kelly Sr., 50, of Sweden, Maine, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Tim was born on July 27, 1968, in Portland, to Linwood and Roberta Kelly. Tim moved to Sweden in 1999, where he raised his children and owned and operated Sweden Valley Garage.

Tim is survived by his children, Christine Lewis and spouse Travis, Christen Foster and spouse Danny, Christal Kelly, Timothy Kelly Jr. and fiancé Jasmine and their son Brody, Nicholas Kelly; father Linwood Kelly Sr., brother Linwood Kelly Jr. and spouse Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his mother Roberta Kelly; and sister Denise Nelson.

There will be a potluck Celebration of Life held at the Sweden Town Hall, at 147 Bridgton Road, in Sweden, on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.