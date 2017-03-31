March 31st, 2017

Phil A. Douglass, 69, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1947, the son of Everett and Lillian (Davis) Douglass. Phil graduated from Bridgton High School in 1966, then attended Husson College in Bangor, majoring in Business.

He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Heath, and together they raised their three children.

Phil served many years as Town Selectman and Budget Committee Chairman for the Town of Bridgton, and as a Baseball Coach. He was one of the co-founders in the 70s of the Bridgton Easy Riders Snowmobile Club.

Over 40 years ago, Phil started his own company, Douglass Construction. Side by side with his son Jeff, they built a business centered on honesty and quality while taking pride in their workmanship. Many people who began as customers ended up as personal friends. His most unique project was constructing “The Castle” overlooking Long Lake. Phil was a father figure to many of his employees.

Phil was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed going deer hunting, fishing, duck hunting, snowmobiling, and camping with his family. His daughters fondly remember that Phil worked hard to make ice rinks and sledding hills each winter by flooding rinks and plowing up big hills. He loved landscaping. Phil was happiest gathering around the table with family and friends, sharing hunting and other stories while playing cards and laughing. He loved “cruising” in his ’68 Chevelle convertible. He was a diehard Patriots and Red Sox fan.

Most importantly, Phil was a devoted husband, dad, and grand “Pa.” He could always be found at his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. Last fall he built a fishing boat for his grandchildren to enjoy.

Phil was highly-respected and well-liked in the community. Many thought of him as a “gentle giant.” He was honest, humble, and kind. He would do anything to help anyone. He had a strong work ethic and was very generous.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, of 48 years; son Jeff and wife Melissa; daughters, Rebecca Douglass of Bridgton, and Carin Wilson and husband Gary of North Yarmouth; grandchildren Derek, Amber, Andrew, Keiser, Keegan, Tucker and Annamae; sister Bonnie; brothers, Everett “Sonny” and Gib; as well as a large, loving extended family.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Lillian; sister Joan; and in-laws, Linda and Claude Heath.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 8th, at the First Congregational Church at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 74 Gray Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105, or to Special Olympics Maine, Attn: Phil, 125 John Roberts Rd. #5, So. Portland, ME 04106.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to www.chandlerfunerals.com