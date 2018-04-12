Paulette A. (Michaud) Lorrain, 57

April 12th, 2018

CASCO — Paulette Ann (Michaud) Lorrain, 57, passed away tragically on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

She was born in Bangor, a daughter of Hermel "Frenchie" Michaud and Joyce Michaud, and was raised in Casco. Paulette lived and spent most of her life within the Lake Region area, and graduated from Lake Region High School. She worked for Opportunity Enterprise in Portland where she absolutely loved what she did and whom she worked with. Paulette was a wonderful kind soul, with a huge heart, and will be missed terribly. She loved spending time with her family and friends, camping, barbecuing and especially shooting darts.

She will be sadly missed by her children who survive her, two sons, Jason Knights of Casco and Josh Knights of Virginia; her stepdaughter Ashley Lorrain and her four children whom Paulette adored and loved being their Grammy; her brother Tim Michaud and his wife Julie of Casco and their two sons, Cory and Timmy; her stepmother Shirley Michaud of Calais and her spouse Weldon Lorrain of Casco.

She was predeceased by her parents and her infant sister, Patty.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, April 22 at the American Legion Post 155 at 26 Casco Rd. in Naples. A dart shoot benefit will be held at noon on Sunday, April 29 at the American Legion in Naples to help the family with funeral expenses. Memorial donations to help pay funeral expenses may also be sent to: Tim Michaud, P.O. Box 272, South Casco, ME 04077. Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home, Casco.