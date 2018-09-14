Nicholas J. Trafford, 38

September 14th, 2018

WEST BALDWIN — Nicholas Jon Trafford, 38, of West Baldwin passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, surrounded by his family at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born Nov. 11, 1979, in Portland, to Daniel and Helen “Terri” (Litrocapes) Trafford. He was a 2000 graduate of Sacopee Valley High School.

Nick will be remembered as a fighter, who faced health challenges throughout his life. His courage and strength, as well as his personality and smile, will truly be missed. He enjoyed watching his niece and nephews play sports, participating in Special Olympics, attending Spina Bifida conferences and Pine Tree Camp, and spending quality time with his family and friends.

Nick was preceded in death by his father, Dan.

He is survived by his mother, Terri; brother, Christopher; two nephews and a niece; grandparents, George and Virginia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Family, friends, and others, whose lives Nick touched, are invited to the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple Street (Route 25) in Cornish from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at East Baldwin Congregational Church, 26 School Street, in East Baldwin.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.maine funeral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nick’s name to: The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102.