Nancy D. Landry, 78

March 30th, 2018

Nancy Dyer Landry, 78, of Norway, Maine passed away on Saturday March 17,2018, at Maine Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born on October 17, 1937 to Ilan N. and Minnie N. Smart. She attended school in Bridgton Maine.

She married George H. Dyer with whom she had three daughters. Nancy worked for many years at The Cape in Otisfield and for the Cummings in Oxford, Maine. Later in her life, she worked at Norway Rehab before retiring.

She was active in her church where she served as a deacon before coming ill. Nancy was an avid yard saler, reader, enjoyed trying out new recipes, assembling puzzles. She loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband George, both parents, brothers Glen and Valmore Smart, and her sister Roselie Edwards.

She is survived by daughters, Wanda and her husband Larry Paterson of Bridgton, Audrey Hoyt of Arizona, Allison and her husband Bill Perkins of South Paris; her sisters, Holly Smith of Harrison, Donna Pridham of Florida; brothers Robert Smart and Randy Smart, both of New Hampshire; eight grandchildren and two greatgranddaughters.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 31, at the Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Oxford Road, Otisfield, starting at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name would be appreciated to the East Otisfield Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 231 Rayville Road, Otisfield, ME 04270.