September 14th, 2018

PORTLAND — Margaret M. Durgin, 74, of Brownfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., to Walter Lloyd Munroe and Winifred S. Munroe, on Aug. 23, 1944. She grew up in Windsor, Conn., where she met and married Allen B. Durgin in 1964. They lived in Connecticut for many years before moving to Brownfield in 1991. Over the years, she enjoyed making quilts for friends and family and gave many others away to charity.

She was predeceased by her husband, Allen; two brothers, James W. Munroe and John Mosdale; and two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey.

She leaves her several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to either the donor’s choice or to Fryeburg Rescue.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg.