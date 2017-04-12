April 12th, 2017

NORWAY — Lorraine L. Skinner, 77, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017, at Stephens Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Fryeburg on Feb. 28, 1940, to Freeman and Esther (Bartlett) Durgin. Lorraine attended Fryeburg Academy and married Philip L. Skinner. She had been employed at local shoe shops in Norway and Bridgton, and worked as a waitress in area restaurants. She enjoyed doing plastic canvas.

She is survived by her five children, Bruce Skinner, Penny Merrill, Jerry Skinner, Alan Skinner and Debbie Cook; siblings, Dale and Germaine; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; siblings, Roland, Conrad, Beverly Tibbetts, Zeke, Barbara Gelinas, Jackie Strout and David.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m., at Elm Vale Cemetery in South Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation may do so in her memory to Alzhiemer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.