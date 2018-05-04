Joyce L. Williams, 76

May 4th, 2018

CORNISH — Joyce Lee Williams, 76, of Cornish, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

She was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Cornish, daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian Eastman Edgecomb.

Joyce graduated from Cornish High School, then she married Ralph Williams of Brownfield. They raised their family in Bridgton, where she worked as bookkeeper to her husband’s business but also many years at both Bridgton Shoe Shop and Renys Department Store. She and Ralph loved caretaking Camp Kokosing in Waterford during the summer months, and made sure to attend the Fryeburg Fair where she enjoyed playing the ponies each year. She always looked forward to the winter months when she traveled to Florida with her brother Wayne and his wife Brenda. She was a lifelong sports enthusiast, she got excited for March Madness basketball and always watched the Patriots, but her greatest love was NASCAR racing. Joyce and her family traveled all over New England to many different race tracks over the years. She spoke often of how much they enjoyed their time spent with the Dale Shaw Racing Team.

She is survived by daughter Vicki Layne of Stow; son Rick Williams and his companion Lisa Pease of Cornish, son Michael Williams and wife Nikki of Old Orchard Beach; brother Roger Edgecomb and wife Robyn of South Hiram; grandchildren: Nichole, Scott, Brian, Abigal, Jack, Lucy, Noah, and Briar; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; stepfather Aubrey “Bucky” Edgecomb; husband Ralph; son John Williams; and brothers Russell Eastman and Wayne Edgecomb.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the Riverside Cemetery in Cornish.

Online condolence messages may be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may made in her name to: Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Rd., Fryeburg, ME 04037.