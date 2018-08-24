Greg M. Van Vliet, 55

August 24th, 2018

Greg Matthew Van Vliet, 55, of Bridgton, passed peacefully after a long struggle with ALS on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Greg was a remarkable son to mom, Eleanor (Pedraza) Smith and stepfather, Bob Williams. He was an extraordinary father to his daughter, Elizabeth Van Vliet and son, Matthew Van Vliet. He was an incredible brother to Vincent and Andrew Williams. In addition, Greg had an infatuating love for his fiancée, Bonny Dyer. Lastly, he was a loving uncle and a great friend.

Greg had a breathtaking eye for photography and had a passion for music since the age of five, which was expressed through all musical instruments he played. He was athletic and ran marathons in his lifetime. Greg would always say, “If you’re going to do something, whatever it is, do it right.” He left a piece of him in all of us.

We, the family and (Greg), deeply express our gratitude to all of the caregivers, outside services, and doctors who were so kind and gracious in the past few years since Greg’s diagnosis. You have all been amazing. Special thanks to Heather Britch (Cousin), Nancy Van Vliet (Aunt), and the rest of the family who were there for Greg. North Bridgton Family Practice should also be mentioned for special recognition as they have been a part of Greg's journey.

On September 22, at 1 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life in Standish, at 1170 Chadbourn Drive. Please join us as we reflect, give love, and celebrate the life of Greg Van Vliet.