May 4th, 2018

GRAY — Frederick H. Haynes, 66, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 22, 2018, at his home on Lake Ave. in Gray.

He was born in Bangor on Nov. 6, 1951, the son of William W. and Diane (Burnham) Haynes. He received his K-8 elementary education at Waterford Memorial School and graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1970. He earned his Associate’s degree in Agriculture and Farm Economics in 1972 from the University of Maine.

After graduation, he embarked on what would become a 20-plus year career as a “pipeliner,” working on the Alaska pipeline on the North Slope from Prudhoe Bay to the Valdez terminal. He was employed much of the time by H.C. Price Co., a private contractor working for the Alyeska Pipeline Co., a consortium formed by major oil companies. The main pipeline was built between 1975 and 1977. As a proud member of the Teamsters, he also later worked on domestic pipelines in Massachusetts.

In 1985, he purchased his camp on the backside of Little Sebago, which he eventually tore down and rebuilt, which stands as a fitting tribute to his accomplished carpentry and construction skills. His lifelong passion was with cars, from the early days of building models for drivers at Oxford Plains Speedway, to his fascination with all things Chevy. He was a master mechanic, who was known to spend a weekend home from college changing engines in his prized Z-28 Camaro. His car knowledge and exploits were legendary.

He is survived by one brother, William H. Haynes of Waterford; nephew Preston H. Haynes of Waterford, niece Victoria E. Haynes and husband Jonathan Hendin of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandnephew and niece Sawyer (two) and Sadie (four) Hendin of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and stepmother, Judith Haynes. He was predeceased by his parents: William W. (2011) and Diane (1989).

Graveside services will be held at a later date. His remains will be interred in Elm Vale Cemetery in South Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Campaign for Elm Vale Cemetery, c/o Waterford Town Office, 366 Valley Road, Waterford, ME 04088.