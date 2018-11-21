Fern E. Orr, 90

November 21st, 2018

CAPE ELIZABETH — Fern Elizabeth Wilson Orr, 90, of Cape Elizabeth, died on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, surrounded by love.

Born in Portland on Dec. 20, 1927, she was the daughter of Allan C. and Joy Daley Wilson. Fern attended schools in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook. Graduating from Westbrook High School in 1945, where she was active in student government and a member of the basketball team. Fern was proud that during her senior year her beloved basketball team ended their season with a perfect record of 17-0. Fern then went on to Westbrook Junior College, Class of 1947, where she studied to be a medical secretary and continued to play basketball. Upon graduation Fern started her career which would come to span 48 years. She retired in 1995, however two years later, at the age of 70, was offered a job filling in at Maine Cardiology, where she continued to work in some capacity until she was 87. Fern was proud of her career and proud of the wonderful people she worked for (Drs. Robert Lorimer, Peter Shaw, Josh Cutler, and Karen Kurkjian all held a special place in her heart).

In September 1954, Fern married Andrew J. “Jack” Orr and in 1957 they moved to Cape Elizabeth with their 2-year-old son, John and their 1-month-old daughter, Betsy. Fern was a member of the PTA, and was a regular chaperone for school field trips. When Jack served as president of the local little league, Fern helped out wherever she could (she was even known to mow Family Field from time to time).

Fern and Jack loved to travel and spent a great deal of time road tripping in Canada, going to historical locations and visiting with relatives. They also enjoyed traveling to the British Isles, where they enjoyed exploring their ancestral roots.

Jack passed away on Aug. 10, 2009, a month before their 55th wedding anniversary.

Fern is survived by her daughter, Betsy Orr of Portland; son, John Orr of Bridgton; daughters, Haley Geohegan of Dexter and Paulette Bonneau of Biddeford.

Fern was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Edna Barrows and Roberta Wilson; and brothers, Allan and Keith Wilson.

Graveside services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Arrangements made by the Hobbs Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VNA Hospice of Maine, 50 Foden Road, South Portland, ME 04106.