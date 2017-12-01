December 1st, 2017

Carolyn D. Cross, 72, of Bridgton, died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2017, at the Bridgton Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1945, in Baldwin, a daughter of Stanley and Avis (Judkins) Graffam. She attended Porter Academy and was proud to have earned her GED from Lake Region High School.

In the summer of 1962, on June 30th, she married Gilbert E. Cross Sr. in West Baldwin. They made their home in Bridgton as she worked locally at Sebago Moc for over 20 years, and later at Bridgton Health Care Center, from where she retired after many years.

As a young woman, she and Gilbert enjoyed dancing. Over the years she also bowled in a league with family and friends, knitted, crocheted and would take on all comers in a card game, especially poker. Her greatest pleasure however, was time spent with and care of her family.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Cross Sr. of Bridgton; three children, Gilbert Cross Jr. and his wife, Jackie, Lisa Blodgett and her husband, Milo, Shelly Stevens and her husband, Shawn, all of Bridgton; and her granddaughter Amanda Cross-Kosiavelon, who she helped raise and is the love of her life; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Baby Girl Cross; siblings, Bernard, Ronnie and Maynard Graffam, and Lois Hurst; grandchildren, Kami-Sue Lefebvre, Brian and Adam Bailey.

At Carolyn’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Words of condolence and tribute may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com