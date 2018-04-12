April 12th, 2018

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Carol A. Powers, 59, of Plymouth, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at her home, following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Robert B. Powers, and the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Beatrice (Strout) Schell.

Born in Boston, Mass., Carol lived many years in Norwell, Mass., before moving to Plymouth in 2012. She worked as an office manager for Griswald Special Care Company and as a CNA at the former Maple Ridge in Plymouth.

Carol loved to spend time at the family camp in Harrison, Maine. She enjoyed redecorating it, boating, and relaxing by the campfire while she enjoyed the mountains. She was a talented artist, working at drawing with charcoals and painting with acrylic. Besides her artwork, she had an eye for photography, copywriting over 60 of her images for commercial sales. She also loved to cook for her family.

Besides her loving husband Robert, she is survived by her children, Crystal Hay and her husband Matthew of Plymouth, and Carrie Mannai of Beverly Hills, Fla. She was one of eight children, Joseph F. Schell Jr. and his wife Maureen of Westport, Theresa Maxim and her husband David of Wells, Maine, Dorothy Burns of Hommossasa, Fla., Edward Schell of Largo, Fla., Donna Carver and her husband Melvie of Waycross, Georgia, David Schell of Hommossasa, Fla., and the late Richard Schell. She also leaves her grandchildren, Christine Clark, Breiunna and Edward Lomberk, all of Beverly Hills, Fla., and several nieces and nephews, including Tammy and Richard Schell, who were very devoted to her.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 12, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (at Cordage Park), Plymouth. Her funeral will be held on Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwell VNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For more information and online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com