Bradley S. Secord, 22

April 12th, 2017

CASCO — Bradley Stephen “Finn” Secord, 22, of Casco, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2017.

He was born April 14, 1994, in Portland.

Brad was a loving son and brother. He had a strong spiritual relationship with God, and was an avid reader with a tremendous love for history and animals.

Brad is survived by his parents, Jenny and Chad Secord; his brother Derek Secord; grandparents Gail and Steve Secord; uncles and aunts, Scott and Amy Secord, Laurie Secord, Becky and Ben Dyke, Heather and Chris Love; cousins Wilson Secord, Rachael Dyke, Corina and Rhiannon Love.

A short service and a celebration of Brad's life will be held on his birthday, Friday, April 14, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Unity of Greater Portland Church, 54 River Rd., Windham. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net