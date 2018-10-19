Amelia (Danton) Giatas, 86

October 19th, 2018

SACO — Amelia Daoutakos (Danton) Giatas, 86, of Saco, died at home on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Biddeford on June 25, 1932, the daughter of Vasilios Daoutakos and Demetra (Kargakos) Daoutakos. The youngest of 10 children, Amelia was nicknamed Molly by her oldest sister and the name stuck.

After graduating from Biddeford High School in 1950, Molly was employed at the Saco-Lowell Shops in Biddeford. She met her husband of 40 years, George M. Giatas and they married on April 24, 1960. As his work in retail management required travel and multiple relocations, they spent the early part of their marriage living in a variety of places including Millinocket and Woodstock and Corning, N.Y. Eventually, they moved to Bridgton, where they lived for 31 years. Together, they owned and operated Swanson’s, and later, Martin’s Causeway Gifts in Naples and Amelia’s Gifts in Old Orchard Beach.

One of Molly’s greatest passions was baking. She was an adventurous and accomplished baker and got great satisfaction in creating cookies, pies, cakes, muffins and Greek pastries. Her home always smelled like a bakery and she loved sharing the spoils of her labor. Nothing gave her more pleasure than delivering a pie to a neighbor or offering a variety of baked goods to a visitor. She loved desserts, both making them and devouring them. If she could’ve served dessert after breakfast, she would have.

Molly derived great happiness spending time with her large family, her daughters and the friends they brought into the folds of her life.

She was predeceased by her husband; her brothers, Nicholas W. (Daoutakos) Danton, Thomas Daoutakos, Michael Daoutakos and Peter W. (Daoutakos) Danton; and her sisters, Katherine Gregorakos, Antonia Burnham, Stella Bloom, Maria Economos and Georgia Mouzas.

She is survived by her daughters, Domna Giatas, Demetra Giatas and Dyonisia Giatas. She is survived as well by her three nephews, a niece, six great-nephews, three great-nieces, and two great-great-nieces.

Visiting hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., today, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 with Trisagion Prayers at 10 a.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant Street, Portland, ME. Burial will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery, Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Molly’s memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

