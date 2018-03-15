Youth rec and travel league basketball champions crowned

March 15th, 2018

Champions were crowned in the Lake Region Youth Basketball Leagues Saturday at the middle school.

In Game 1, Wes Martin scored a game-high 14 points to rally Naples to a 37-34 win over top-seeded Casco. Martin was a force in the lane, scoring six points in the second half as Naples erased a 30-25 halftime deficit.

Brock Gibbons scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half for Naples. Gabe Lunt and Caleb Parker each netted four points, while Joseph Rutland added two points.

Evan Duprey nearly sent the game into overtime as his downtown 3-point try at the buzzer just missed. Duprey, who had a dazzling effort at point guard, scored a team-high 13 points and dished out numerous assists finding open teammates in the lane.

Steve Stewart chipped in eight points for Casco, while Abe Richards scored seven, Aiden Roberts four and Cooper Miller had two points.

In Game 2, point guard Brooke Gerry also shined with her nifty ball-handling, court vision and sharpshooting to lead Casco to as 34-15 win over Sebago. Gerry finished the title game with numerous assists, often finding forwards Ava Smith (10 points) and Sadie Plummer (3 points) in the lane for good looks. Gerry also netted a game-high 15 points, including a 3-pointer.

Other Casco scorers were Casey Johnson with four points and Scarlett Ross with two points.

Bella Smith paced the Sebago attack with eight points, while Abby Lavoie contributed six points and Emma McKenney had one point.

Casco Head Coach Brian Crockett spoke highly of Sebago players’ efforts, noting that throughout the season, Sebago either had one or no subs, yet were able to play hard and play at a high level for four quarters, and ultimately reached the league championship game.