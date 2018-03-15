Youth rec and travel league basketball champions crowned

March 15th, 2018

BOYS' CHAMPS - Capturing the Lake Region Youth Basketball League title for grades five and six was the team from Naples. They included (front, left to right) Wes Martin, Dillon Humphrey, Rahmie Almosawi, Brayden Hebert, Gabe Lunt, Nick Morton and William McGowan; (middle row) Brock Gibbons, Caleb Parker, Jo Jo Deschenes and Joseph Rutland; (back row) Coaches Ashley Martin and Bob Marzul. Absent was Jason Garneau. (Rivet Photo)

Champions were crowned in the Lake Region Youth Basketball Leagues Saturday at the middle school.

In Game 1, Wes Martin scored a game-high 14 points to rally Naples to a 37-34 win over top-seeded Casco. Martin was a force in the lane, scoring six points in the second half as Naples erased a 30-25 halftime deficit.

Brock Gibbons scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half for Naples. Gabe Lunt and Caleb Parker each netted four points, while Joseph Rutland added two points.

Evan Duprey nearly sent the game into overtime as his downtown 3-point try at the buzzer just missed. Duprey, who had a dazzling effort at point guard, scored a team-high 13 points and dished out numerous assists finding open teammates in the lane.

Steve Stewart chipped in eight points for Casco, while Abe Richards scored seven, Aiden Roberts four and Cooper Miller had two points.

GIRLS' CHAMPS - Capturing the Lake Region Youth Basketball League title for grades five and six was the team from Casco. They included: (front, left to right) Ava Smith, Ava Johnson, Margo Tremblay and Brooke Gerry; (middle row) Scarlett Ross and Sadie Plummer; (back row) Assistant Coach Steve Tremblay, Lexi Crockett, Jada Stewart, Casey Johnson and Coach Brian Crockett. (Rivet Photo)

In Game 2, point guard Brooke Gerry also shined with her nifty ball-handling, court vision and sharpshooting to lead Casco to as 34-15 win over Sebago. Gerry finished the title game with numerous assists, often finding forwards Ava Smith (10 points) and Sadie Plummer (3 points) in the lane for good looks. Gerry also netted a game-high 15 points, including a 3-pointer.

Other Casco scorers were Casey Johnson with four points and Scarlett Ross with two points.

Bella Smith paced the Sebago attack with eight points, while Abby Lavoie contributed six points and Emma McKenney had one point.

Casco Head Coach Brian Crockett spoke highly of Sebago players’ efforts, noting that throughout the season, Sebago either had one or no subs, yet were able to play hard and play at a high level for four quarters, and ultimately reached the league championship game.

TRAVEL TEAM KINGS - The Lake Region Boys' Travel Team (grades 5 and 6) won the B North Championship in the Cape Elizabeth Travel League on Sunday against Mt. Ararat. The Lakers had a great basketball season, going 9-1 in the regular season and 4-0 in the playoffs to capture the title. They have been practicing together since Oct. 20. Pictured are: (front, left right) Wesley Martin, Abe Richards, Steve Stewart, Evan Duprey, Jacoby True and Jackson Libby; (back row) Coach Jim Willey, Aiden Roberts, Jacoby Bardsley, Glynn Ross, Matthew Plummer, Brock Gibbons, Ian Brogan and Coach Matt Duprey.

