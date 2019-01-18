Two juveniles charged in vehicle vandalism incident

January 18th, 2019

Two suspects in the BB gun vandalism case were arrested Tuesday night and put on juvenile conditions of release.

“Officers Josh Muise, Sophia Swiatek and Sergeant Phil Jones worked hard to resolve this case and put an end to the senseless destruction of property in Bridgton,” Bridgton Chief of Police Richard Stillman said.

Last Thursday, police were called to what initially was called a “drive-by shooting” involving a gray 2016 Volvo parked in front of the Magic Lantern on Main Street. Windows on the driver’s side were broken and there were four dents with chipped paint where projectiles had hit the car, police reported. Later, police received a report that a vehicle parked behind the Volvo had also sustained damage.

Police checked “hours” of surveillance video and posted on its Facebook page seeking the public’s help to develop a lead in the criminal mischief case. On Tuesday morning, police met with Lake Region High School Assistant Principal Maggie Thornton regarding “several tips” and “two suspects names” in connection with the Main Street incident.

The two juveniles, who are under supervision of the juvenile community corrections officer, were charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

“The investigation revealed that these acts were the result of reckless immaturity and not targeted at any specific individual(s),” Chief Stillman said.