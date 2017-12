December 1st, 2017

Local high school basketball fans can get a glimpse at this year’s Lake Region and Fryeburg Academy girls’ hoop teams this Saturday at LRHS.

A round robin will be held. Here’s the lineup:

10 a.m. Lake Region vs. Fryeburg Academy

11:30 Poland vs. Winthrop

1 p.m. Poland vs. MDI

2:30 p.m. Fryeburg Academy vs. Winthrop

4 p.m. Lake Region vs. MDI

All games will be standard eight-minute quarters.