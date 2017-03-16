Powers to resign from Naples board in April

March 16th, 2017

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

NAPLES — A local and well-liked politician announced her resignation a year before the three-year term had been served.

Selectman Christine Powers’ resignation from the Naples Board of Selectmen was announced at Monday’s meeting via a letter she wrote that was read by the chairman.

Her resignation is effective April 30, which will leave a one-year seat open for the town’s spring election.

“It is a difficult decision for me to make,” Powers said during a phone interview on Tuesday.

“Right now, it is more about striking a balance and earning a living. I do what I can to make ends meet. I had to give up something,” Powers said. “I am giving up something.”

Since the re-election in November, Powers is no longer working in Augusta.

“I had to pick up more work in addition to” her current job at Black Bear Café and Bistro. She said she had been subcontracting computer jobs to bring in more income.

Often her work schedule, which was made up in advance, conflicted with the nights the board meets — especially when meeting nights were shuffled to other dates.

As cited in her letter, “I had planned my schedule around both selectboard meetings in March when they were slated for March 6 and March 20. Unfortunately, since the March meetings had to be changed, I have conflicts this week and the week of the 27th.”

“I am working on my schedule for next month and plan to attend at least one of the meetings scheduled in April,” she wrote.

“The need to work outweighed my commitment to” her duties on the board of selectmen, Powers said on Tuesday.

“Rather than try to do that for one more year, it is best with the natural election cycle to do this now,” she said.

Powers’ resignation means that in April when residents are allowed to take out nomination papers, there will be a vacancy for one one-year seat in addition to the two three-year terms that expire in June 2017.

In her resignation letter, Powers expressed the positive experiences she had during her time as a Naples selectman.

“It has been an honor to represent the people of Naples for the better part of the last two decades,” she wrote. “I appreciate the opportunities I have had and the lifelong friendships that have been forged while serving on this board.”

“I send my sincere thanks to (Town Manager) Ephrem (Paraschak) and all of the staff at the town office for their hard work and diligence,” she wrote.

Using first names only, she thanked the four remaining selectmen for their continued service to the Town of Naples.

“And most importantly,” Powers wrote, “I would like to thank the people of Naples for your confidence and trust these past years.”