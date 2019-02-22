Police investigate teen’s death; await toxicology report

February 22nd, 2019

Madison Graham

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

An Eliot teen’s death in Bridgton last week remains under investigation, according to Bridgton Police Chief Rick Stillman.

Just before noon last Wednesday, Bridgton Police received a call of a suspected overdose on Pond Road. Officer Josh Muise responded and found an unresponsive 18-year-old female in a bedroom.

“Officer Muise administered Narcan just as paramedics from United Ambulance arrived and began working on her,” Chief Stillman said.

At about 12:45 p.m., paramedics declared the teen had died.

The victim was identified as Madison Graham, according to Chief Stillman. An autopsy has been performed, Chief Stillman reported, but until toxicology results are released, law enforcement officials will not “know for sure the cause of death.” The chief noted that release of toxicology results could take weeks.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and State Police are assisting Bridgton Police in the investigation.

“Our goal is to determine the circumstances of Madison’s death and who may have provided the fatal drugs,” Chief Stillman added. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Madison’s family and friends in their time of grief.”

When asked this week if any arrests had been made or charges filed, Chief Stillman responded that the “investigation continues."

In an obituary posted on the Seacoastonline.com website, Madison “Maddy” Anne Graham was born March 26, 2000 in Dover, N.H. to Joseph Graham and Kristyn (Clay) Chaplin. Maddy was raised in South Berwick and Eliot and attended both York and Marshwood High School, graduating in 2018 from Arthur R. Gould School. She continued her education by completing some college courses with hopes of helping those struggling in the future.

The obituary added, “Although Maddy lost her lifetime battle with addiction, she never let it define her. She was adored by all who knew her, and was a beautiful soul with a loving heart and a passion for always helping the underdog. With her great sense of humor, she brought life and laughter to every room she entered. Maddy loved young children, was adored by her younger cousins, was a talented artist, writer and singer, who cherished her relationships with her family and with God.”

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC, 1361 State Road, Eliot.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Madison’s memory will be used to support a recovery scholarship in her name at https://www.gofundme.com/madison-graham-recovery-scholarship-fund