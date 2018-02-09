Players of the Week: Paige Davis & Logan Davis

February 9th, 2018

Veteran and junior captain Paige Davis continues to climb the alpine ski podium weekly.

“Paige’s leadership on and off the mountain has set a great example for the incoming freshman and allowed them an easy transition to high school skiing,” said Lake Region varsity alpine ski coach Scott Davis.

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Paige is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Davis File

Name: Paige Davis

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Scott and Stephanie Davis

Sports you play: Field hockey, alpine skiing, girls’ lacrosse

School organizations: ASTRA, Interact, Class Secretary 2019

School honors: Varsity Club, National Honor Society

Why did you choose to compete in alpine skiing? I chose to participate in alpine skiing because I watched my brother ski and wanted to be just like him

What is the most difficult part of downhill racing? The most difficult part of ski racing is having to compete against your teammates. You obviously want your teammates to do well and prosper, but at the same time, you want to place well and beat them.

What do you enjoy the most about skiing? I really enjoy skiing with my brothers. Skiing is cool because boys and girls are on the same team and there’s not a better teammate than Logan.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? My slalom skiing is really poor. I place a lot worse in that event and would like to see improvements.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important especially in ski racing because they are your support system. Skiing is such a competitive sport it’s really important to know you have people who have your back.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches are tough on me. They tell me straight up what I’m doing wrong and it’s made me a better person. I’ve grown a harder shell and have learned to take critiques.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want to be seen as a selfless athlete. I always have the intentions of my team in mind and I’m more focused on making my team look good rather than making myself look good.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember the bonds I formed with my teammates. My teammates are truly my closest friends and they are super important to me.

Rookie Logan Davis has come into the high school alpine ski racing circuit with a bang.

“Logan has only finished off the podium one time this year and has brought home the gold on more than one occasion,” Lake Region varsity alpine ski Coach Scott Davis reported.

The Davis File

Name: Logan Davis

Year in School: Freshman

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Scott and Stephanie Davis

Sports you play: Soccer, skiing, baseball

Why did you choose alpine skiing? My dad ski raced when he was in school and my mom and dad took me and my sister out skiing when we were very young.

What is the most difficult part racing? The hardest part of ski racing is the physical demand.

What do you enjoy the most about skiing? The adrenaline when you are waiting in the gate anxiously for your turn.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to improve on my overall attitude and not be so negative.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because we all motivate each other and cheer our team and others on.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches showed me that failing is part of ski racing and that I can learn a lot more from failing than already being perfect.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as someone who plays a hard sport and have people realize it’s not just casual skiing.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? My first race and how scared I was.